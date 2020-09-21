BREAKING: CJ Maraga tells Uhuru to dissolve parliament

Chief Justice David Maraga has written to Prrsident Uhuru Kenyatta advising him to dissolve Parliament.

This, Maraga states that is due to failure of the parliament to enact the two-thirds gender rule.

In an advisory dated September 21, Maraga said he was responding following six petitions seeking his advice on the matter.

“The petitions are based on the ground that despite four court orders compelling Parliament to enact the legislation… Parliament has blatantly failed, refused or neglected to do so….” Maraga said.

The CJ said it was his constitutional duty to advise Uhuru.