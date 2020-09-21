BREAKING: CJ Maraga tells Uhuru to dissolve parliament

Chief Justice David Maraga has written to Prrsident Uhuru Kenyatta advising him to dissolve Parliament.
This, Maraga states that is due to failure of the parliament to enact the two-thirds gender rule.
In an advisory dated September 21, Maraga said he was responding following six petitions seeking his advice on the matter.
“The petitions are based on the ground that despite four court orders compelling Parliament to enact the legislation… Parliament has blatantly failed, refused or neglected to do so….” Maraga said.
The CJ said it was his constitutional duty to advise Uhuru.
Comments
Anonymous says
the arrogant election vampire fraudster thief with his abyss regime had be informed.
let’s see if he will act with his bandit faculties on the laws he fu*k’s at will.
Okara says
Uhuru Kenyatta need to familiarise himself with the constitution
Anonymous says
thinking of the 2/3 gender bill.
if the house is full of 2/3 whores, the whole house will be smelling whore’s fungus invested pus*ies and pooh from their anus break free due to anal fu*king. and they will pass shit bill directed to the to pass as the fraudster has been doing with his abyss house that needs to be dissolved right away without wasting time: or he is still high on weed and alcohol waiting to get a different interpretation from his misadvises zombies running is abyss regime of the day.