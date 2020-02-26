BREAKING: Chief Justice Maraga confirms Justice Smokin Wanjala admitted in India with Swine Flu

Supreme Court Smokin Wanjala has been admitted to an Indian hospital after he fell ill on Tuesday.

According to Chief Justice David Maraga; Wanjala who is in India for a conference, is undergoing treatment for the H1N1 (swine flu).

“It also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges. The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery,” the CJ said on Twitter.

Reports that Justice Wanjala had been taken ill emerged after Delhi-based lawyer posted a message on his social media page on Tuesday.

“Kenya Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjiwala is admitted in Apollo, He attended an International conference in SC on 22 February & he is H1N1 positive. 6 Judges of Supreme Court of India are also reported H1N1 positive today. Any Connection?” Prashant Patel said on Twitter.

A report from Deutsche Welle (DW) indicated that the Indian Chief Justice was ‘very concerned’ about the infection of judges.

It has also been established that aside from Justice Wanjala, there are other foreign delegates at the conference who were infected with swine flu.

The news agency further revealed that the Indian government is setting up a dispensary in the Supreme Court for inoculation and vaccination.

“”One judge, Sanjiv Khanna, arrived to the court wearing a mask,” IANS, a local news agency, reported.

Reports indicate that German software giant SAP closed down their main offices on Thursday in Mumbai, Bangalore and Gurgaon.

This is after two sick employees caused a scare: they later tested positive for H1N1.

The World Health Organization identifies symptoms of H1N1 (swine flu) as fever with abrupt onset, chills, sore throat, non-productive cough and, often accompanied by headache, coryza, myalgia and prostration.

It is transmitted through unprotected coughs and sneezes.