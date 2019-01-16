Breaking: Businessman Steve Mbogo arrested

Flamboyant businessman and former starehe constituency aspirant Steve Mbogo has been arrested.

Mbogo whose pictures filled the social media on tuesday 3:00pm after the Dusit ,14 riverside park in Nairobi .

City politician Steve Mbogo’s presence and dressing at the 14 Riverside office park during the suspected terror attack left many Kenyans with questions.

The former Starehe constituency aspirant was pictured in a bullet proof vest while holding a G3 rifle.

It was not clear what why the politician was allowed at the scene where hundreds of officers from the Kenya Army, the GSU, and the Recce squad had swarmed the compound.

The former Starehe parliamentary aspirant added on to the stir caused by a huge crowd that gathered outside the scene of attack.

Mbogo later told eDaily that he was at Dusit in his capacity as a licensed civilian gun holder.

“I am a licensed firearms holder. I was running my errands near the dusitD2 Hotel here in Nairobi, when I learnt that the facility was under a terror attack. Because I was in a position to help, given I have good knowledge on how to handle firearms and protect myself against such situations, I went in to help in the rescue operations,” he said.

He could not, however, answer how he acquired the bullet proof vest and the high-calibre assault rifle that is the preserve of security forces.

“I am still occupied with rescue operations. Let me take cover and then I will speak to you later.” the news site quoted him.