BREAKING: Uhuru Picks Noordin Haji Son of Senator Haji the New DPP, Replacing Keriako Tobiko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen Noordin Mohamed Harji as the new Director of Public Prosecution.

Uhuru has picked Harji in the list of three names forwarded to him after the office of DPP fell vacant when he appointed Keriako Tobiko as CS in charge of Environment.

I have conveyed to the National Assembly the nomination for vetting and approval of Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General; and Noordin Mohamed Haji as Director of Public Prosecutions. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 13, 2018

I have sent to Parliament the nomination for vetting and approval of Harry Kimutai as PS Livestock; Alfred Cheruiyot as PS Correctional Services; Prof Fred Sigor as PS Irrigation; Jerome Ochieng as PS ICT; Susan Komen as PS East African Community; and John M. Omenge as PS Mining. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 13, 2018

Noordin is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. He has had a career spanning many years at the National Intelligence Service and is currently a senior director.

Uhuru announced his DPP pick via Twitter on Tuesday saying he had also asked the National Assembly to vet Paul Kihara for the position of Attorney General.

Tobiko is now Environment Cabinet Secretary while Githu Muigai resigned as Attorney General other interests.

Uhuru also forwarded the names Harry Kimutai and Alfred Cheruiyot as Principal Secretaries for Livestock and Correctional Services respectively.

Others are Fred Sigor (Irrigation) Jerome Ochieng (ICT), Susan Komen (East African Community) and John Omenge (Mining).

The President further appointed John Musonik as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Petroleum and Mining, Hassan Noor for Sports) and Mohamed Elmi for Environment.

