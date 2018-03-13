Kenya Today

BREAKING: Uhuru Picks Noordin Haji Son of Senator Haji the New DPP, Replacing Keriako Tobiko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen Noordin Mohamed Harji as the new Director of Public Prosecution.

Uhuru has picked Harji in the list of three names forwarded to him after the office of DPP fell vacant when he appointed Keriako Tobiko as CS in charge of Environment.

Noordin is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. He has had a career spanning many years at the National Intelligence Service and is currently a senior director.

Uhuru announced his DPP pick via Twitter on Tuesday saying he had also asked the National Assembly to vet Paul Kihara for the position of Attorney General.

Tobiko is now Environment Cabinet Secretary while Githu Muigai resigned as Attorney General other interests.

Uhuru also forwarded the names Harry Kimutai and Alfred Cheruiyot as Principal Secretaries for Livestock and Correctional Services respectively.

Others are Fred Sigor (Irrigation) Jerome Ochieng (ICT), Susan Komen (East African Community) and John Omenge (Mining).

The President further appointed John Musonik as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Petroleum and Mining, Hassan Noor for Sports) and Mohamed Elmi for Environment.

