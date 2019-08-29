Breaking: Betway betting company restored by government

Betway betting company has announced restoration of its services after KRA clearance and issuance of operating license by the Betting Control and Licensing Board.
The betting firm was suspended alongside other sites for non compliance to the rules of the game.
other betting sites among them sportpesa, betpawa remains suspended.
