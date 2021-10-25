Breaking! Bad ass blogger BANANA PEDDLER quits Hustler Nation Movement

By Stanley Wafula

Deputy President William Ruto’s chief blogger Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler has reportedly left the Hustler Nation.

It is not yet clear the circumstances that led to his exit but it is rumored he left because of the thankless cartels in United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

According to sources close to the Banana Peddler, it is not yet clear where the no-nonsense blogger is headed though he is always overheard conveying his heartfelt love for UDA leader Deputy President Dr. William Ruto.

Our attempt to reach the Banana Peddler was futile because his phone number was off.

Amenya is one of Ruto’s most instrumental bloggers that have stood the test of time. He has always been on the forefront countering political missiles shot at his boss and equally attacking DP’s opponents.

It is believed that Peddler and other bloggers work on pro-bono basis for the love of the party and its leader.

However, Hustler’s bloggers have been complaining about cartels that surround the DP that are similar to those that surround former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.