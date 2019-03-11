Breaking: Aviation workers (KAWU) calls off strike after intervention by DPP Haji

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) on Monday entered a plea agreement with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to secure the release of their officials in exchange for a ceasefire into their industrial action.

This comes after the workers on Wednesday last week disrupted operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when they staged a go-slow, leaving thousands of passengers across the country stranded.

The DPP, withdrew all criminal charges against the 10 KAWU members and officials arrested during the strike, led by Secretary General Moss Ndiema.

The other officials include; Nicholus Barasa, Robert Lichoro, Charles Mwangi Mwaura, Dan Kataka Musa, Martha Wangeci Warui, Maxwell Chopdekar Osaka, Joyrender Achieng Ochieng, Selina Awala and Richard Bwabuz Mitei.

The aviation workers will, hence, be required to call off their strike and resume duty immediately in compliance with the order of the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued on March 5, 2019.

“There shall be no victimization of union officials, KAWU, and all employees in any manner whatsoever by the Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Airways PLC, Tradewinds Aviation Services, and any other employer at JKIA affected by the industrial action,” states the agreement.