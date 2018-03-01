BREAKING! ANTI-DP Riots In Eldoret Town, Protesters Chanting “RUTO MUST GO” Slogans

Demonstrations broke in the streets of Eldoret town following the nullification of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter by Justice George Kimondo.
The protesters say they can’t sit back and watch as DP Ruto humiliates their leaders.
We are following up the reports and shall report as they unfold.
Yesterday Eldoret High Court Nullified the election of marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen and the Same Court has today Nullified the election of Another rebel MP Alfred Keter. Is this coincidence or it is Jubilee revisiting the Judiciary?
Comments
Njeru says
is Keter above the law?
Anonymous says
We need a people’s revolution in this republic.what really happened with our secession..???
Anonymous says
yes he is above the law period
Anonymous says
baba has let us down
Anonymous says
How has baba let you down? I thought Keter is a Jubilee legislator, or babas name had to be injected everywhere by Jubilee psycophans!
Mkenyamkenya says
I think what was meant here is that our brothers from the rift are just lonely in jubilee and miss their two loved homes, KANU and ODM. In these two homes, no one really fought them. But in jubilee, the Mt. mafia want to dictate everything. I think baba should reunite ODM and KANU. Ultimately Baba should Ensure they make the next government without forgetting the other NASA brigades.
Anonymous says
THE WESTERN POWERS TREAT SUB-SAHARAN AFRICANS AS PEOPLE WITH LOW IQ MUST BE TREATED!
AND THE SAY AFRICANS SOUTH OF THE SAHARA DESERT HAVE LOW IQs HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRZRubtLVqo
THAT IS WHY THEY HAVE TO DIRECTED BY FOREIGNERS ABOUT WHAT TO DO ALL THE TIMES!
THINK WITH YOU BRAINS PEOPLE, NOT WITH YOUR EMTIONS!!!
Mbiro Bayi M says
Jubilee judges are used by the government to revisit those who did not support Uhuru. Remember the 3 nucturnal mount Kenya court of appeal Judges who met at night on a weekend to overturn judge Odunga’s verdict in favor of Uhuru! Some of these activist judges in Kenya do not follow the law, their rulings is at the whims of the government. Kenya is reverting to KANU days when judges did not make verdict according to laid down jurisprudence. Some of these judges are used by the government to do dirty games should be shown the door when a new government comes in; the bar association need to revisit their rulings too and the basis on which they are made. How comes most of the places where the winners and anti government legislators are losing their seats are led by Jubilee judges sitting on those courts. I fear that Kenya might go the Rwanda way; people’s patients are running out. In Nyanza, most of the appeal court judges and police commissioners posted by the government are From Mount Kenya region. They check and suppress dissenting views. In French Revolution of 1789, when people were tired and angry enough, they rose, stormed the Bastile and drove Luis XVI and his wife Marie Antoinette out of power. How long will people be beaten into submission before they rise and release the kick of a tired donkey! Time will tell.
Anonymous says
Leave william alone….this is his time,style and everything.
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
Choices have consequences, now rift people tusilie wengi muliimba tano tena so lets look for medicine and the only one is to run away like like our marathoners this jubilee will shame us and kill young leaders.Now uhuruto have show the all stupid ways which kanu used .For the young generation you can now see how kanu used to do don’t ask what kanu used to do just see and digest what police ab nd uhuruto are doing.Again don’t look for devils the two are the devils they have all characteristics.They have cripple our beloved economy sasa tutafanya nini? Tafakari ya babu.
Anonymous says
Ruto will sink with Keter.B eing the only leader speaking for the poor masses, we shall defend Keter to the last man.
Anonymous says
ALFRED KETER IS A YOUNG PROMISING AFRICAN MAN, WITH AN INDEPENDENT VIEWS AND STRONG OPINIONS!
HE MUST NOT ALLOW HIMSELF TO BE OUTMANUVERED AND BOXED IN A CAGE! AFRICAN NEEDS MANY PEOPLE LIKE HIM, AND NOT THOSE FOOLS WHO ALLOW THEMSELVES TO HUMPED IN THE BACK BY FOREIGN BRIBES WHILE MASSIVE SLUMS ARE BEING BUILT TO KEEP AFRICANS IN OPEN AIR PRISONS!!!
Anonymous says
Some of these Rift Valley legislators are really frustrated being in Jubilee. What their hearts are saying is probably different from what their minds says. Jubilee opposes any dissenting views and Mt. Kenya Mafia scheme and control them like kids. Ruto is very underhanded with Rift Valley legislators and they have to be in his party, otherwise Jubilee will revisit them with phony court cases until they doomed to failure. Ruto was installed Kalenjin elder and nobody can question his authority in Rift Valley. He is it ! For them, he is a president in waiting! However, Mt. Kenya people will revisit the 2008 when the time is ripe. If anything, most of the Kalenjin do not benefit his leadership because Mt. Kenya micro manage them, but they don’t care about benefits, all they want to see is, they are in presidency once again. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kikuyus support Gideon Moi en mass, because he can be controlled. To them, Ruto is a wild card. On the other hand if push comes to shove, Ruto may work with Odinga. Apart from leadership competition, Kalenjin and Luos ni Kitu Moja.
Anonymous says
THERE SEEMS TO BE TWO COURT SYSTEMS IN KENYA, ONE IS FOR MOUNT KENYA CARTEL AND THEIR FOREIGN PARTNERS ; THE OTHER IS FOR THE REST OF KENYAN CITIZENS!
WHY??
Anonymous says
OOOHHH! THE LUOS ARE ALWAYS “THE USEFUL IDIOTS OF THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT” WITH NO NEEDS BE FILLED! THEY MUS SHOW UP AND VOTE FOR WHOEVER THE CARTEL DECIDE THEY MUST VOTE FOR, NO QUESTIONS ASKED EVERY ELECTION CIRCLE!! REALLY???
Anonymous says
u r a real idiot of the century
Magero Wa Magero says
I think it’s time Kenyans rise as citizens and defend their constitution through thick and thin as well as express their views. If at all it means taking the matter in our own action then let it be because the constitution is made for us not we for the constitution. After all the so called jubille vandalists have disrespected the law.
Anonymous says
People are tired being abused by this cartel government. How can the country be run like that! People need to rise up and speak. Now I see why we need strong opposition who can check the government excess, but they want to revert us back to baba na Mama KANU days. Kenyans who care about democracy need to support Odinga; he champion small potato’s rights. I am not a Luo, but I believe that many people will hero worship him once he is gone. He brought multi party and championed democratic rights which most Kenyans now enjoys. The merchants of greed, the so called elites in the government don’t care, it is all about themselves and nothing else. Uhuru need to crack the whip on them, otherwise, his legacy will be remembered as a failed presidency. There are things he needs to do better. As a person, he is personable and good hearted, but he is sarrounded by some conservative greedy bustards who wants status quo, rather than constructive changes for the benefit of the country.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Shithole election robbers fixing the genuine winner to have a shithole fly that will fly to where shithole puh will be offloaded. The voters will still vote for Keter as the did.
These shitholes only thinks of looting virtually everything without shame.