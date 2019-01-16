Breaking: All the terrorist have been killed- President Uhuru Kenyatta

President uhuru kenyatta has confirmed that about 14 kenyans have lost their lives in the just recent Dusit hotel attack in Nairobi.

The president who confirmed that about 14 peoole had lost their lives further confirmed taht the attackers had been killed too.

He has sent a thank you maessage to Kenyans of goodwill who turned out in large numbers to donate blood and thereby standing in solidarity.

President Kenyatta reteriated that they will make the country more inhospitable to the terror network Alshabaab.

The operation that the started 18 hours ago is said to have been completed according to a report by the national security team read out by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta has commended the work done by the security team throughout the entire exercise.

Uhuru has further said that the country is safe for Kenyans and foreigners.