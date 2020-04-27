Breaking: 8 more coronvirus cases confirmed, total 363, spreading fast

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday announced 8 new coronavirus cases and therefore the total confirmed is 363.

CS Kagwe, addressing the press at Afya House, said the new cases were evenly distributed between Nairobi and Mombasa with 4 each, adding that all of them are Kenyans.

He also noted that the number of Covid-19 recoveries had also risen to 114 after 8 more people were discharged.

“We are learning from experiences elsewhere, countries are opening up much earlier than we think we should, other countries have delayed…but we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences and based on what we have seen as a people,” he said.

“If we discipline ourselves we can begin to defeat this virus. My hope and prayer is that this is what is going to happen.”

The minister did not however respond to concerns raised by Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria regarding funds so far spent and if the goverment was keen on using the Huduma Namba data to transfer COVID 19 relief package to the vulnerable communities.

Here is Hon Moses Kuria’s post highlighting his concern regarding COVID 19 funds:

Hon Moses Kuria: I am still waiting for Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in the daily COVID-19 updates to tell us how the government has utilised Huduma Namba data to assist in mapping out patients, contacts or people who need economic & social protection. In the USA they have now finished sending US $ 1,200 (Ksh 126,000) to every adult and US $ 600 (Ksh 63,000) to every child using data from IRS (Their equivalent of KRA). Congress is meeting later today to approve the second and third tranches of similar amount. In Kenya even if we were to get the money to give to our citizens we have no data. So I am appealing to Mutahi Kagwe to appear alongside Fred Matiangi in tomorrow’s briefing so the latter can explain how Huduma Namba which cost us Billions is helping us at this time. I will do my part and raise this issue in parliament

Further to my request for Health CS Kagwe to appear with CS Fred Matiangi to explain how the Multi-Billion Huduma Namba is helping us, could you also give daily update of how you have spent the World Bank and GoK billions daily (Plus the funds from Private Sector). The way COVID-19 money is being eaten we will have a lockdown till June 2021