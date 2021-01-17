Breaking: 60 year old man dies during hot s3x in Changamwe, lover Esther Karimi told Police

A 60-year-old man on Saturday afternoon died while engaging in se3ual intercourse with a friend in Mombasa County.

In a police report filed at Changamwe Police Station, the businessman who resides in Mtwapa started complaining of chest pains while in the act.

“He was rushed to Bomu Hospital in Changamwe and was pronounced dead on arrival,” a report seen by Mediamax Digital said.

His body was taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

The woman is expected to record a statement on Sunday, January 17, at the Changamwe Police Station over the death.

BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT

MOMBASA COUNTY

CHANGAMWE SUB COUNTY

CHANGAMWE POLICE STATION

SUBJECT : SUDDEN DEATH REPORT

Ref.OB. 46/16/01/2021at 2023hrs. It was reported by one ESTHER KARIMI mobile number 0729833028 and a resident of Chaani area of Changamwe sub county MR 396402 5 kms East of the station that today the 16th day of January,2021 at around 1430hrs while having sex with her friend namely STEPHEN KARIUKI aged around 60yrs and a business man at Mtwapa (now deceased) suddenly started complaining of chest pains. He was rushed to Bomu Hospital in changamwe and was pronounced dead on arrival. Body moved to Coast General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem

Case P.U.I.