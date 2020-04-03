BREAKING: 6 year old boy DIES of coronavirus, 12 new cases, total 122 people

Kenya has confirmed 12 more cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 122.

Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said they include 11 Kenyans and one Somali national.

She further announced one more death from coronavirus: a six-year-old boy who had underlying conditions.

The boy had been admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. “Medical staff who handled the boy have been quarantined,” she said on Friday.

This brings the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Kenya to four.

Dr. Mwangangi also revealed that 300 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours and it is from this exercise that 12 more cases were found to be positive.

She said the 12 patients have been moved into isolation in the different facilities designated by the Government.

They include eight male and four female patients: 9 were detected while in quarantine while the other three were suspected cases who were admitted to different health facilities.

Their ages range from 28 to 58 years and county distribution is as follows: Kiambu 1, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 1 and Nairobi 7.

The CAS said contact tracing has been done on 1433 samples from those in quarantine: 617 are yet to be tested.

The Health Ministry is monitoring 1,721 contacts and so far 1,073 have been discharged.

Officials are currently tracing 648 contacts.

Dr. Mwangangi also urged those hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them for use at the hospitals and said Kenyans should increase their use of paperless money to curb the spread of coronavirus.