BREAKING: 6 million masks for Germany army STOLEN at JKIA, Nairobi

At least six million face masks that had been procured by the German army to aid in protection against the coronavirus have reportedly gone missing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Kenya.

According to German media outlet Der Spiegel, it is suspected that either Kenyan criminals stole the shipment for sale here or the manufacturer changed their mind and decided to make a killing selling them him/herself in Kenya as they are presently on demand.

The protective masks, type FFP2, were expected to arrive in Germany on March 20 as they were urgently needed by medical personnel in the country in combating Covid-19.

“…the goods disappeared at the airport in Kenya,” a source at the military told the paper, adding that the masks manufacturer has since been asked to “explain the circumstances and events.”

Germany has however suffered no financial loss as payment for the masks was supposed to be made on delivery.

It was not immediately clear why the shipment was transiting via the east African country, the spokeswoman said

The value of the shipment also still remains unknown.

In Nairobi, an official from German Embassy’s press section, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed reports of the loss.

“I am not at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). I do not know who is behind it (the story) but you can call your press colleagues who have reported it,” he told the Standard Digital when we sought comment on the matter.

The official added that Germany’s Ministry of Defense had, on Twitter, denied ordering the masks.