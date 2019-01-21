Breaking: 4 AL-shabaab militants surrender to Police in Isiolo County

Gadaffi alias Munene ,Ali Abdi Kachora, Boru Abdi Bidu and Ramadhan Rasho turned themselves to the authorities accompanied by their parents.

According to reports reaching our news desk, the parents maintained that their children who made national news after an attack on Dusit hotel complex are not Al-Shabaab.

Gaddafi alias Munene was the first to be taken into custody in Isiolo County in the company of his parents who insisted he is not a terrorist.

According to reports, police said that Munene’s parents persuaded him to surrender after he appeared in the list of terror suspects being sought.

Munene is alleged to have worked at a leading firm on Mombasa Road.

On Sunday, police released the names and faces of eight terror suspects asking Kenyans to help get them arrested.

Their parents have protested that their children are not alshabab.