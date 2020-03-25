BREAKING: 3 more cases of Coronavirus, total of 28 patients

Kenya has recorded the first recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the patient had fully recovered from the infection, terming it as the clearest indication that the country would defeat the pandemic.

“…more importantly we have registered our first patient who has fully recovered from this virus. This fellow Kenyans is a clear indication that we can and indeed will defeat this virus,” said President Kenyatta.

He, however, revealed that three more patients had tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the national tally to 28 confirmed cases.

Kenyatta further stated that numerous other cases have been found to be negative after rigorous testing.

He added that many more persons, both Kenyans and foreigners remain under close monitoring either under self or compulsory quarantine.

The Head of State assured that the country both at the National and County level is implementing strict evaluation protocols to seek out and test persons who may be carriers of the coronavirus.