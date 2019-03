Two police officers have perished while 10 other people were injured in a road accident in Kwale county.

The 8.45am accident occurred after a tuk-tuk carrying the two officers collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu heading to Lunga-Lunga.

Matuga OCPD Joel Chesire said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Coast General Hospital.

more details to follow…