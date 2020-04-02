BREAKING: 2 die due to coronavirus, 29 new cases reported, 110 total

Kenya has recorded two more coronavirus deaths, the first patient died in Nairobi last week. One of the new deaths reported on Thursday was of a Kenya Ports Authority employee. The woman, 58, was buried at Mbaraki Cemetery on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen by 29 bringing the total number in the country to 110.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday that 28 Kenyans had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans and 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110,” CS Kagwe said.

In the last 24 hours, 662 samples—the highest number tested in the country in a single day—were tested.

So far, 2050 people who are in mandatory quarantine, have been tested in several isolations facilities.

CS Kagwe reiterated on the need for Kenyans to follow the set directives with regard to personal hygiene and social distancing.

Meanwhile, unnecessary travel upcountry has been discouraged with the ministry saying that only movement of cargo will be allowed.

Kenyan travellers using public means either tuk tuks or conventional buses have been advised to use face masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The government now projects that the cases of the pandemic in the country will rise exponentially in the coming days and Kenyans have been told to be more vigilant.