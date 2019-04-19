Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: 13 killed, dozens injured after church collapses during easter service

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead and several injured when a wall collapsed as Easter service got underway at a Pentecostal church in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Reports indicate 29 faithfuls of the Pentecostal Church were rushed to hospital after the Friday incident.

Locals who spoke to the local and international media said some of the people involved in the incident were sleeping in the Church when when the brick wall fell.

Police report links the incident to a heavy rainfall on Thursday night


 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the church last year and some of the congregants reportedly asked for his support to build a new church.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant is a member of the church and was planning to attend the Good Friday service there.

She has arrived at the scene and said: “Even at this difficult time, we still need to trust in God.”

  1. YET, THE EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN PASTORS, PRIESTS AND MINISTERS ARE SWAGGERING AROUND WITH EXPENSIVE SECURITY DETAILS WHICH INCLUDE A SWARM OF YOUNG MEN, ARMORED BULLET-PROOF (VEHICLES & VESTS) AND LIVE IN THE MOST EXPENSIVE PALACES WHICH CANNOT BE PENETRATED BY THE POOR CHURCH WHOSE POCKETS THE DRAIN WITH TITHING??? WHO IS THEIR ENEMIES?

    IF THE BIBLE IS TRUE, JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF WAS BORN AND LIVED WITH HUMILITY AND CONDEMNED THESE KINDS OF ACTIVITIES. THE CHRISTIAN CHURCHES HAVE NOW BEEN CONVERTED INTO DENS OF THIEVES IN WHICH THE LOOTING POLITICAL PREACHERS HAVE THROWN PASTORS OFF THE PULPITS!

    READ MATHEW 21:1-13

