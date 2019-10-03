Braeking: Starehe girls school closed indefinitely

Starehe Girls High School in Nairobi has sent home form 1-3 students for three days following the outbreak of an unidentified illness.

This comes barely two days after reports emerged that some students had been quarantined after exhibiting signs of a strange, unidentified illness.

KTN News reported on Thursday, October 3, that the number of students affected by the disease has risen from the earlier stated 52 to 81.

Further reports also indicate that some parents have been stopped from taking their quarantined children home citing health concerns.

A meeting involving parents and teachers is in progress to chart the way forward.

A press statement released on Tuesday, October 1, stated that each of the quarantined students had a high pitched cough and sneeze, as well as low-grade fever.

“52 girls have since been isolated for observation within the school. Samples have been obtained for further tests. Their parents and guardians have been informed, and the school is in constant communication with them,” read an excerpt of the school’s official statement.

The learning institution informed parents, guardians and stakeholders, that they were working with the Health Ministry and the department of Integrated Disease Surveillance Response (IDRS) to establish the cause of the strange disease.