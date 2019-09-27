Boy burnt beyond recognition in a battery explosion, Nakuru county

A four-year-old boy died after a faulty battery exploded in Kuresoi, Nakuru county.

According to eye witnesses, the victim was with his 7-year-old sister at the home in Kapkures village, Kaplamboi location.

Their mother had reportedly locked up the two children inside the house and gone to the nearby centre to buy tea.

In a press briefing, Kapkures village elder Joel Sitienei and nominated MCA Caroline Kilisia said the children were connecting the battery wires when it exploded.

Neigbours who heard a loud bang and children screaming rushed to the scene and discovered the home on fire.

However, it spread fast and their efforts to put it out bore no fruit.

The little girl managed to escape through the window but her brother was burnt beyond recognition.