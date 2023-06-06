Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane visits Mwale City in Butere

Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane on Monday, June 5 visited Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Butere, Kakamega County on a benchmarking tour.

Tsogwane was accompanied by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and enterprise development Simon Chelugui.

“We hosted HE Slumber Tsogwane, the Vice President (VP) of Botswana and his delegation at Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County in Kenya.

“The VP was on a benchmarking tour of MMTC. He was accompanied by more than a dozen top government officials from Botswana and Kenya, including Botswana’s foreign minister Hon. Lemogang Kwape, and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and enterprise development Hon. Simon Chelugui,” MMTC said in a press statement.

Julius Mwale met President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi of Botswana and discussed the expansion of Hamptons Hospital to the South African country.

During the discussions, Masisi identified medical tourism as one of the prospective areas of collaboration with the MMTC-based Hamptons Hospital.

MMTC team in April attended Forbes 30 under 30 summit in Gaborone, Botswana where the President of Botswana and MMTC founder Julius Mwale were keynote speakers at the event.

MMTC’s model of integrated smart city development where the community is not displaced is expanding across Africa and will be expanded to Botswana.

“MMTC’s Julius Mwale was feted at the event as one of the keynote speakers, and as a successful global African leader having transformed a village into a sustainable metropolis.

“Our team has been welcomed to Botswana by President Eric Masisi to expand Hamptons hospital in the country using our Mwale Medical Technology City (MMTC) model,” MMTC said in a statement.

Forbes profile of Mwale on the summit’s website outlines his success as an industrial entrepreneur and investor with vast experience of more than 20 years in innovative investments in technology, energy, health, retail, and construction industries.

The tycoon was named by the US publication Axios last month as one of the key investors in Forbes. He was reported to be investing billions of Shillings with other global billionaires in acquiring Forbes at shs 109 billion. Forbes is an American media giant with 150 million users worldwide.

The Monday visit followed a benchmarking tour last month by a delegation from the Finance Ministry of Botswana at MMTC.

Mwale is currently the Principal of the US $2 billion MMTC, which is based in Western Kenya.

As the lead investor of MMTC, Mwale invested and mobilized over US $2 billion to build the new city with a 100% green concept.

In his keynote speech at the Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa, Mwale emphasized the need for job creation and poverty reduction in Africa.

“In 20 years, Africa is going to have about a quarter of the global population, and we see ourselves being able to move about 800 million people on the continent out of poverty by creating jobs,” he stated.

He also pointed out the opportunities available in Africa brought about by the Africa Free Trade Agreement, which has three phases of implementation: trade and goods, intellectual property (IP) , investment and competition , where Africa has expertise, and e-commerce.

This, he said, will lead to Africa becoming a leading continent in the world in terms of population, development, and growth by 2043.

Mwale City is centered around Hamptons hospital which opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.

Kakamega County residents with NHIF are treated without paying extra co-payment charges.