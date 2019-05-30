Both Raila, Uhuru and Ruto feared my brain, Miguna on why he was deported

Opposition activist Miguna Miguna has maintained that his push to better the Kenyan political scene remains intact despite his woes.

Speaking on Wednesday during Citizen TV’s JKL show, the lawyer said that the nation is still not liberated, judging by the actions in the political scene.

He said that Kenya needs independence, hence his push and efforts by his supporters whom he termed as freedom fighters, adding that they are using legal ways to achieve their objective.

Miguna said that his is a peaceful push to restore sanity in the country, and should not be seen as a danger to the nation’s peace and stability, terming words as his main weapon.

“Kenya is not liberated; Kenya got a flag and a national anthem, ornaments but real independence is not there. Mine was an army of freedom fighters; we fight using words, you do not have to use guns,” he said.

Regarding his participation in opposition chief Raila Odinga’s mock inauguration in January 30, 2018, the vocal lawyer noted that he does not regret commissioning the oath.

“Swearing-in Raila Odinga was the right thing to and still is the right thing to do. We had a fraudulent election on August 8, 2017, and that is indisputable; it is a fact because the Supreme Court found it to be so.

“I did not swear-in Raila Odinga out of spite, I was doing it for electoral justice. You give legitimacy to a real winner,” he said.

