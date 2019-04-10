BOOM! DP Ruto humiliated badly as Statehouse confirms Raila met Uhuru before grand announcement

By Wa Disembe

BREAKING: Jubilee Party Secretary General Hon. Raphael Tuju confirms there was consultations at the highest levels of the two parties – Jubilee and ODM- for the ODM Party candidate to pull out of the Wajir West by-election. What will minions like Itumbi say now?As you know Hon Tuju is a cabinet secretary in charge of Jubilee affairs (political affairs), he roams in Statehouse freely and his statement is said to have been sent to him from the big house.Looks like president Uhuru is tired of lies his deputy is parroting to the world, this may end badly (political tragedy of sorts)#WakiropokwaTunatoboa

#UPDATE: Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju says ODM's decision to withdraw from Wajir West by election was due to high level consultation by the leadership of ODM and Jubilee party. @vincentoduor254 pic.twitter.com/DuyzFLTN9j — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 10, 2019

I have this afternoon addressed the press regarding the Wajir West Constituency by-election. On behalf of the .@JubileePartyK I thank the .@TheODMparty for their decision to withdraw from the by-election following high-level consultations by the leadership of the two parties. pic.twitter.com/rXtEnWm01O — Raphael Tuju (@RaphaelTuju_EGH) April 10, 2019

Prof. Mohamed Elmo Yusuf's resolution to stand down in favour of Mr. Ahmed Kolosh who is .@JubileePartyK's candidate for the Wajir West Constituency by-election depicts selfless leadership and a commitment to unity and development, which is the core of our ideals as a Party. — Raphael Tuju (@RaphaelTuju_EGH) April 10, 2019

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju thanking ODM for pulling out of Wajir West by election following high Level consultations between Top Jubilee leadership Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leadership Raila Odinga #UkweliWaMambo pic.twitter.com/RXffzkJfI1 — Raphael Andez Mutua (@ItsAndez) April 10, 2019

nbsp;MeanwhileFor Hon. Ochieng’ to sit in any parliamentary committee he will either have to identify with Majority side or Minority side. There are many ways of knowing the owner of the dog.“…for those who should know…”