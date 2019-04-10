Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BOOM! DP Ruto humiliated badly as Statehouse confirms Raila met Uhuru before grand announcement

BOOM! DP Ruto humiliated badly as Statehouse confirms Raila met Uhuru before grand announcement

Leave a Comment

By Wa Disembe
BREAKING: Jubilee Party Secretary General Hon. Raphael Tuju confirms there was consultations at the highest levels of the two parties – Jubilee and ODM- for the ODM Party candidate to pull out of the Wajir West by-election. What will minions like Itumbi say now?As you know Hon Tuju is a cabinet secretary in charge of Jubilee affairs (political affairs), he roams in Statehouse freely and his statement is said to have been sent to him from the big house.Looks like president Uhuru is tired of lies his deputy is parroting to the world, this may end badly (political tragedy of sorts)#WakiropokwaTunatoboa

nbsp;MeanwhileFor Hon. Ochieng’ to sit in any parliamentary committee he will either have to identify with Majority side or Minority side. There are many ways of knowing the owner of the dog.“…for those who should know…”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies