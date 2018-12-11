Boniface Mwangi shames up “hypocritical” Senior Counsel Ahmednasir

“Anyone can be charged with abuse of office; coming late to your office is an abuse of office your honor.” These are the exact words said by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Monday at Milimani Law courts while securing the release of graft suspects.

His efforts bore fruits and the arrested top Kenya pipeline Company (KPC) managers walked out on a Sh 2 million cash bail.

The move by Ahmednasir angered many Kenyans, who expressed different feelings about Kenyan lawyers. Activist Boniface Mwangi seem to be the more irritated on the issue.

In what seemed like an attack on senior counsel Ahmednasir, Mwangi expresses much disappointment in the man he has lived to believe can fight against corruption.

He shamed up the lawyer, arguing that Ahmednasir only tweets about corruption during the day as he waits for his corrupt clients to show up in the court.

Mwangi argues that the senior counsel advises the corrupt on how to evade justice.

Activist Boniface Mwangi. PHOTO/Courtesy

He further alleges, in what he doubtfully quoted as “maybe” , that lawyer Ahmednasir opens for corruption suspects client accounts to hide the stolen money and then he suits up to represent them in court.

His remarks have been highly supported by Kenyans on twitter, who have termed Ahmednasir as a hypocritical lawyer. Here are some of the heated reactions aimed at shaming up the vibrant lawyer.

BM lawyers as always are trained thieves who swim and barsk in corrupt money. Like this one in particular, we are from the same clan but he has stolen every small penny from the poor. He makes his own clansmen kneel before him. May Allah strike him. — Abdulzack Mohamed (@AbdulzackM) December 11, 2018

that’s why he has never met or transacted anything in the lucrative legal practice with the likes of DBK. Anyway this is how to gamble in Africa particularly Kenya where lawyers rush to court to defend corrupted people in the name of getting money. A very big shame to them!!! — Chelimo Cosmas (@Chelimocosmas1) December 11, 2018