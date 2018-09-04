‘Boni Khalwale, Wetangula Begged Me For a Deal But I prefer Mudavadi’- What Ruto Told Luhya MCAs

What DP William Ruto discussed with Western Kenya MCAs last week when he hosted them at his Karen Home has been revealed.

Ruto revealed that vocal ex Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his Ford-Kenya boss Moses Wetangula approached him to strike a political deal but he snubbed them because they are lightweights in Western Kenya.

Ruto challenged the MCAs that he will reward them heavily if they manage to convince ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to join forces with him.

In retaliation, ANC party has given a one-week ultimatum to the nine Members of the County Assembly from Kakamega and Vihiga counties to show cause why they should not be expelled from the party.

In a letter sent to the MCAs and signed by the party’s Secretary-General Barrack Muluka, the MCAs are being accused of attending a meeting with leaders from a competing political party whose interests are adversarial to that of ANC

The MCAs have been accused of hatching a scheme to orchestrate the downfall of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi come 2022. Edge out Mudavadi is seeking to edge out Ruto in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“You will notice that by your presence at the meeting was in defiance of guidance of party organs… We are now writing to draw your attention that your actions are in contravention to article 50(3) (1) of the ANC constitution and section 14 of the Political Parties Act 2011. The party is considering taking disciplinary action against you, including expulsion from the party.”

he MCAs were led by one Kevin Makhelo who is the only Jubilee MCA in Kakamega and an ally of Ruto. At the meeting, MCA Benard Omboko told Ruto ANC is headed nowhere.

Each MCA was given Sh20,000 while Makhelo got a cool Sh100,000