Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso hospitalized in the U.K

Bomet Governor Joyce Labosso has sought out for treatment in the United Kingdom.

Quoting her director of communication, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso had been ailing for a while and has decided to take a one-month medical leave for the treatment.

Her team, however, failed to disclose the nature of her disease.

The deputy governor, Hillary Bachok, is expected to take over operations for the duration she will be away.

“During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Bachok will hold brief for her. He will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai,” read part of a statement issued by her director of communication Ezra Kirui.

Her last public appearance was on May 3 at Tembwo in Sotik.

This comes roughly months after Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was rushed to hospital after falling sick during the installation ceremony of Reverend Philip Anyolo.

On January 12, Nyong’o was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Aga Khan Hospital.

Speaking to journalists at the time, the hospital’s Medical Director Dr Sam Oula said the governor was feeling dizzy when he arrived at the facility, adding that they administered the necessary medication.

He was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment after it was established that he was suffering from low blood pressure.

Labosso has been away for three weeks.