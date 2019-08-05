Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok to be sworn in as governor on Thursday

Bomet County Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will be sworn in on Thursday at Bomet Green Stadium to officially take over as the county boss after the death of Governor Joyce Laboso.

A section of the leaders has supported Barchok’s inheritance of the gubernatorial position. Some of the members of parliament who have publicly declared their support include; Dominic Koskei, Gideon Koskei, Brighton Yegon, Beatrice Kones and Ronald Tonui.

“We know you are up to the task, our role will be to show support and ensure you get that ample time to develop the county,” Bomet county Senator Christopher Langat stated as quoted by The Standard Media.

Member of parliament for Chepalungu Gideon Koskei insisted that the late Governor Joyce Laboso’s plans for the county should be actualized at all cost.

“What Laboso pledged must be delivered at all cost and moving forward we will come in as leaders to see to it that her dream is achieved,” Koskei noted as quoted by The Standard Media.

Leader of Majority in the county Josphat Kirui and the County Assembly Speaker Shadrack Rotich have also expressed their support.

Hillary Barchok has been advised to nominate a woman for the position of the deputy governor in honour of the late governor.