BOMBSHELL: “Raila Is The President, Ignore Uhuru And His Jubilee brigade” – Musalia Declares

By Nancy Agutu

NASA leader Raila Odinga is the legitimate President and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy, Opposition leaders have said.

While discussing their strategies in Machakos on Saturday, they announced further protest, telling their lawmakers to boycott the vetting of cabinet members who will serve in Jubilee’s second term.

“We recognise Raila as the legitimate president of Kenya and as sovereign people we will see to it that they assume office,”chief campaigner Musalia Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi, who is ANC leader, said NASA will do what it takes to uphold democracy with respect to the constitution.

“We know that on August 8, Kenyans voted for Raila who emerged winner. Raila and Kalonzo won that election. What we have done will always be in the framework of the constitution.”

The presidential election was repeated on October 26 after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in August.

Raila and Kalonzo withdrew from the election, giving Uhuru an easy win. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati reported a 38.84 per cent turnout and said Uhuru got 98 per cent of the votes.

The apex court upheld the victory after dismissing two petitions by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa.

Raila said Chief Justice David Maraga and his team were under compulsion.

“We don’t recognise the elections for we have not delegated our sovereignty to Uhuru…we ask Opposition MPs not to participate in the vetting of Uhuru’s cabinet and other appointments…” Mudavadi said.

He further urged Kenyans to join the Opposition at a Jacaranda rally on Tuesday to mourn NASA supporters allegedly killed by police during a protest last week.

“Kenyans should ignore the inauguration of Uhuru and join us in person or in spirit in Jacaranda Grounds to mourn our people,” he said during the meeting that Raila is leading.

Mudavadi said they will hold the People’s Assembly’s inaugural convention in December.

“The assembly is not a parallel government. It is charting the way forward in a democratic manner. We will protect our county governments from Jubilee,” he said.

Earlier, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama said NASA will announce later its decision regarding swearing-in Raila as president.