BOMBSHELL: “Raila Is The President, Ignore Uhuru And His Jubilee brigade” – Musalia Declares

By Nancy Agutu
NASA leader Raila Odinga is the legitimate President and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy, Opposition leaders have said.
While discussing their strategies in Machakos on Saturday, they announced further protest, telling their lawmakers to boycott the vetting of cabinet members who will serve in Jubilee’s second term.
“We recognise Raila as the legitimate president of Kenya and as sovereign people we will see to it that they assume office,”chief campaigner Musalia Mudavadi said.
Mudavadi, who is ANC leader, said NASA will do what it takes to uphold democracy with respect to the constitution.
“We know that on August 8, Kenyans voted for Raila who emerged winner. Raila and Kalonzo won that election. What we have done will always be in the framework of the constitution.”
The presidential election was repeated on October 26 after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in August.
Raila and Kalonzo withdrew from the election, giving Uhuru an easy win. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati reported a 38.84 per cent turnout and said Uhuru got 98 per cent of the votes.
The apex court upheld the victory after dismissing two petitions by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa.
Raila said Chief Justice David Maraga and his team were under compulsion.
“We don’t recognise the elections for we have not delegated our sovereignty to Uhuru…we ask Opposition MPs not to participate in the vetting of Uhuru’s cabinet and other appointments…” Mudavadi said.
He further urged Kenyans to join the Opposition at a Jacaranda rally on Tuesday to mourn NASA supporters allegedly killed by police during a protest last week.
“Kenyans should ignore the inauguration of Uhuru and join us in person or in spirit in Jacaranda Grounds to mourn our people,” he said during the meeting that Raila is leading.
Mudavadi said they will hold the People’s Assembly’s inaugural convention in December.
“The assembly is not a parallel government. It is charting the way forward in a democratic manner. We will protect our county governments from Jubilee,” he said.
Earlier, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama said NASA will announce later its decision regarding swearing-in Raila as president.
Comments
res says
Raila becomes the maanzoni president.
Anonymous says
He is the peoples president
Anonymous says
Some people need to know the bitterness in our hearts….you kill our kin and kith then masquerade as our president?hell no. That gun u used in killing will be used against u.
Anonymous says
True: Hon. Raila is the president not that one who spending 300 million: on that day, we pray for heavy rains none stop at kasarani and lightling to strike that microphone in passing a massage that the fraudsters are not the true leaders of this nation called kenya.
kwoba says
i recognise president raila,not uhuru
Anonymous says
Hahaha ,,,God have mercy
Kartassa says
Mlevi_Kamwana says
Raila is the president of the Republic of Kenya. Anyone else purporting to be president is an imposter. That includes that perpetually drunk shoga.
p.abuga says
soon presidency will loose its meaning.
Anonymous says
Why did it take NASA so long to state this publicly and clearly? Raila rarely mentions that he won on Aug 8 in official statements, only at rallies he says he won with over 1.5 million votes, but not in official statements, not in tv interviews, not even in his court petition! Finally, they are coming to realize their mistake. Raila, you won on Aug 8, and you should act like one, and stop telling us about your international image. Get sworn in or step aside.
Mfiraji Mkuu says
Mnawashwa matako nyinyi.Raila apeleke nyege zake huko.
chuny min oaye says
Baba you have to BE a president ,that is when all be happy,then I DIE
charles says
Raila is the president of kenya and not uhuru
Anonymous says
OK. then y hazs not sworn in . rails must die 4 cheating Kenyans.