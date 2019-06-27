BOMBSHELL: All Uhuru CSs are clueless, incompetent with the exception of Monica Juma and Matiangi?

By Muthui Mkenya

All Uhuru CS are clueless and incompetent with the exception of Monica Juma and Matiangi

Peter Munya does he understand anything about industrialization policy and strategy while he is flooding local market with mitumbaa or he only knows how to plan murder..La manda man?

Henry Rotich… I do not need to comment …everything speaks for itself on this one

Chelugui...let me not laugh…clueless as a hyena who can eat its own injured body thinking its meat

Mucheru...Konza technology is on its deathbed since he took over. I have even forgotten of ICT ministry i confuse it with safaricom and Mutua guy of film classification board

Adan Mohammed..does he even exist in the cabinet?..what is he doing by the way?



Sicily Kariuki…our hospitals and health sector is on deathbed. What the heck in this century we only have 2 functioning national referral hospitals?

Margret Kobia..What the hell is she doing in cabinet because I have not heard any major policy brought by her?

Mwangi Kiunjuri…Maize scandal sums it all up for us…why is Mango bought fro farmers for ksh 5 and sold by Delmonte at 130..is this not theft?

Keriako Tobiko…does he still exist ? What happened to mau forest. Nairobi river is now an industrial disposing site

Amina Mohammed – 50 years since independence our best stadium remains to be kasarani, no sport academies any where across the country

Ukur Yattani… is this guy still in the office? I think he is just exploring and busy enjoying himself

Farida Karoney…I think the last time i heard about her is around 1 year ago. what major thing has she done?

Eugine Wamalwa...is he an mp of somewhere in Western Kenya because he is always busy in politics?



Charles keter...what is this guy really doing? Maybe looting silently while avoiding questions from public and exposure

James Macharia.. probably the most clueless and self contradicting CS i know. Does he even know anything called pedestrian walk ways, cycling paths, mass transit system ? Let me leave it there



Raphael Tuju-–shamba boy and an idler in cabinet put there to waste time and spread muchene



John Munyes…..is he still the senator of Turkana because I only see him there now and then making noise

Magoha..let me not comment for now..he was just born the other day



Balala ..he knows nothing, just cramming some notes, he is good a only to entertain, take selfies and take around gay prides such as CNN’s Richard Quest

Rachelle Omamo.. As clueless as ata sijui nini.. Not having an idea of her ministry

Uhuru should go for better nicompops like Kimani Inchungwa, they may do a better job that the current batch of lazy …