BOLD: Raila Sworn In As People’s President, Kalonzo, MDVD, Weta Chicken Out

Raila Odinga has taken oath of office as peoples president while is co principal kalonzo musyoka missed the event all together .
It is understood kalonzo was against the swearing in idea and was just playing along for political gains.
Odinga took the oath office today at Uhuru park in an event shown live on YouTube by major media houses after communication authority shut down all media houses.
Odinga’s co-principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing forcing him to be introduced by his deputy in the ODM party Ali Hassan Joho.
The former Prime Minister then rose to the dais and quickly read out the oath as the People’s President.
It is not clear why Musyoka did not make it to the ceremony. It is now clear that ONLY Miguna Miguna, Ali Hassan Joho, TJ Kajwang’, Simba Arati, Babu Owino and Gladys Wanga got balls, the rest are businessmen/women masquerading as politicians
However, the NASA leader defended his deputy’s absence saying the Wiper Leader was held up by an undisclosed development.
Comments
Anonymous says
Nikama drama
Arokjasigama says
Thank u baba for standing for our rights
Anonymous says
We will always stand with Baba.We have seen what they are made of.Baba should go ahead to form our cabinet n our republic must immediately start forming government.
okumu wuod orianda says
drama ni wewe udamaki sycophant
Anonymous says
KAZI HIENDE MBELE.
Anonymous says
hahahaha!! hahahaha!! hahahaha!!
Gachoka franco. says
Raila is just joking with minds of kenyans we as kenyans let us think big.
Anonymous says
Haha hio aibu wawawa luos lol
Anonymous says
The guy who writes uthamaki hahahahaha we told you
Anonymous says
Luos are the laughing stock everywhere after today’s jokes lol
100% says
the problem with you , you r singled child parental .your mother didn’t open to you where you belong .so you think you belong to where you r .when your mother was a waitress how many men got to that bar she worked ,that is where your mother conceived you
Anonymous says
Not a single representative from any country not even magufulis driver lol
100% says
Nasa didn’t want to beg invitation the way jubilee did for a rigger by writing letters via respective embassies