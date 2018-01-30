Kenya Today

BOLD: Raila Sworn In As People’s President, Kalonzo, MDVD, Weta Chicken Out

Raila Odinga has taken oath of office as peoples president while is co principal kalonzo musyoka missed the event all together .
It is understood kalonzo was against the swearing in idea and was just playing along for political gains.

Odinga took the oath office today at Uhuru park in an event shown live on YouTube by major media houses after communication authority shut down all media houses.

Odinga’s co-principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing forcing him to be introduced by his deputy in the ODM party Ali Hassan Joho.

The former Prime Minister then rose to the dais and quickly read out the oath as the People’s President.

It is not clear why Musyoka did not make it to the ceremony. It is now clear that ONLY Miguna Miguna, Ali Hassan Joho, TJ Kajwang’, Simba Arati, Babu Owino and Gladys Wanga got balls, the rest are businessmen/women masquerading as politicians

However, the NASA leader defended his deputy’s absence saying the Wiper Leader was held up by an undisclosed development.

