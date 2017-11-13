Boinnet dismisses report ranking Kenya police among the worst in the world

The National Police Service has dismissed a report that ranked it as one of the worst performing in the world.

Speaking to the Nation on the phone, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the group that spearheaded the report could not be trusted.

MISTRUSTED

“I don’t agree with the report because we even don’t know who the sources are. The owners cannot be trusted,” Mr Boinnet said on Sunday evening.

The 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (Wispi) was released on Saturday by the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace.

It ranked Kenya at position 125 out of 127 countries.

Wispi ranks countries based on the ability of the police and other security providers in dealing with security issues.

RANKS

According to Mr Boinnet, the Kenya police was doing well in dealing with security issues. He said some individuals might have been hired to taint the service’s image.

“The Kenya police service has been doing well in the recent past and the report does not reflect what is in the country,” he said.

The report ranked the Botswana police service as the best in Africa and at position 47 globally.

Rwanda was ranked the second best in Africa followed by Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia at 58, 68 and 72, respectively.

Singapore was placed top of the list as Finland, Denmark, Austria, Germany took the second, third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.