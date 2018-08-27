FREE AT LAST! Bobi Wine FREED FROM JAIL After Court Granted Him Bail

The Ugandan High court has this afternoon granted cash bail to pop star turned politician Bobi Wine, Kyaddondo East MP and his 11 co-accused colleagues who are facing treason charges.

Presiding judge Justice Stephen Mubiru also granted bail to Arua Municipality MP-elect Kassiano Wadri, Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists.

Outside the courtroom, there were two stand-by ambulances expected to transport the suspects who were tortured in detention to receive specialised treatment. Legislator Kassiano Wadri is, however, not allowed to set foot in his Arua Municipality for the next three months unless cleared by court. Dozens of the MPs supporters were seen outside court celebrating as the suspects went through bail procedures before leaving court