Drama as Bobi Wine escapes from house arrest, humiliates Museveni police force

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, the musician turned politician who was put under house arrest following the cancellation of his Kyarenga extra concert over the Easter Holiday has escaped from his Magera home.

Media reports in Uganda indicate that Wine escaped from his house under the cover of the night, outsmarting the large number of policemen who were guarding his house.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

The officers manning his house have been left with an ‘egg on the face’.

The Kyadondo East legislator was placed under house arrest for an unspecified amount of time.

He has vowed to remove long-serving Ugandan Dictator Yoweri Museveni from power.

The Easter Concert was also planned to be a base for launching protests all-over Uganda.