Bob Collymore told me to fight corruption without favor, even my DP, Cabinet -Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again sparked the war on corruption sentiment at the Holy saints cathedral during the memorial service for the slain Safaricom boss Bob Collymore.

Uhuru narrated his lasts moment with the UK born business icon.

Uhuru not only described Bob’s loss so personal to him but also a big blow to the nation.

Uhuru said Bob called him 3 weeks ago when he was on his Canada tour at odd hours twice but he didn’t pick being that it was two o’clock in the morning.

The head of state further narrated that when he called the safaricom boss, Bob told him he was going to break his promise of leading Safaricom for the next one year.

“My time has come” Bob said

Uhuru who jetted in the country days later went to Bob’s house where the courageous myeloid leukemia cancer patient told him that he was remaining with few days to live on planet earth.

He talked to the head of state on his legacy which he told him to fight till the end.

The talk centered on the fight against corruption.