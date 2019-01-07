PANIC at City hall as Another minister resigns leaving Governor Sonko with just 2 CECs

Nairobi Education CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko on Monday resigned saying that limited number of schools but a huge population requiring the services were as some of the challenges she faced while working at the Nairobi county while her colleagues view her resignation as a move brought about by the constant disagreement she has had with Governor Mike Sonko.

The CEC has reportedly not been agreeing with the governor’s modus operandi as he refuses to call cabinet meetings while also not giving them proper guidance and support in the course of their work.

Sources within the county have indicated that the governor runs the county as a personal properly without adhering to protocol, laws or procedures.

The move by CEC Jane Muthoni to resign means that only three individuals remain as CEC with full contract as 7 of the original members of the county cabinet have either been fired or resigned.

During a press conference at City Hall, the CEC noted that she has since taking office had a good working relationship with Governor Mike Sonko.

She told reporters that she has served the governor with her resignation letter and is awaiting his response.

Her resignation takes effect on January 31.

In 2018 she led in the banning of nursery school graduations, a move that helped curb additional charges imposed on parents by school administrators.

Ms Ouko in 2017 unsuccessfully sought to unseat former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh on a Jubilee ticket.