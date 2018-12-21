Blow to DP Ruto as Keter’s win is upheld by the supreme court

It was a bright morning for MP Alfred Keter, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s main critic in Rift Valley after the Supreme Court upheld his election as Nandi Hill Member of Parliament during the 2017 General Elections..

Bernard Kitur, who lost to Alfred Keter at the Court of Appeal, failed to gain enough grounds to overturn the MP’s election. The Appeals court had held that the legislator won the Nandi Hills seat. The case was grounded on claims the MP campaigned outside IEBC stipulated time.

Other judgements include:

1. Machakos County- Gov. Alfred Mutua’s win upheld

2. Ugenya constituency-Hon. Chris Karan’s win nullified.

3. Kilifi County- Mvurya’s win upheld!!!

4. Nandi Hills Constituency- Hon. Alfred Keter’s win Upheld.