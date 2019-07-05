Blow to DP Ruto as GEMA maintains Uhuru is their leader beyond 2022

Mt Kenya leaders battling to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mount Kenya kingpin have been dealt a huge blow after The Gikuyu Embu Meru Association (GEMA) made their stance.

In an advert on The Nation on Thursday, GEMA through its chair Lawi Imathiu intimated that Uhuru would remain the region’s point man even after he retires in 2022.

“We wish to reiterate that we made a resolution in March 2012 that Uhuru Kenyatta is the community leader now and for a foreseeable future,” Imathiu stated.

GEMA also expressed concern over the political happenings in the country and called for an end to early campaigns and instead help Uhuru to achieve the Big Four dreams.

“We, therefore, urge all leaders, all arms of government (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary) to assist HE the President to fight corruption, which is threatening to destroy our society,” he stated.

The group further praised the president for his efforts to unite all communities and also the fight against corruption.

Lately, there have been growing calls among the Mount Kenya leaders for a ‘Limuru Three’ convention to discuss the region’s political direction and its stake in post-2022 government.

The calls have been fuelled by a simmering disquiet in Central Kenya backyard and Uhuru’s ruling Jubilee party.

Some of the leaders who have shown interests in taking the Mt. Kenya leadership mantle are Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kunjuri, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria.

However, this line-up that is dominated by central Kenya leaders has worried their counterparts from Mt Kenya East counties of Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru. They want one of their own to be the ultimate kingpin.