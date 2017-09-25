Wahome Thuku Says Arresting Babu Owino is Waste of Time, Ordinary Uhuru Supporters may ‘Kill’ the ODM Legislator Within Days

From Wahome Thuku’s Facebook posts , its clear the blogger wants some tough measures taken against Babu Owino, he seems to regret that Police are toothless and that they cannot punish Babu Owino proper, he proceeds to insist that the best way to punish the fiery legislator via extra judicial mechanism where for example ordinary Uhuru supporters (may be Mungiki) should take down the MP.

“….So if you really want BO dealt with, leave him to the non formal justice system. That one can even take him out within days” Wahome Thuku

Below are Thuku’s three posts on Facebook, read and drop us a comment on what you think his intention:

1. I HAVE taken many people (clients) to record statements at the CID headquarters. One time, the officers even asked me to seat on the very seat that Muthama sat on when he and others were interrogated then locked up. The officers there are highly professional. Even before you ask, they will tell you 10 times that in that place, torture is out of question. The only thing to do is to take him to Pangani police for the night. So if you think they can “finya” an MP, get that out of your mind. And no police officer will do it and put his career life on the slate. Things have long changed. So if you really want BO dealt with, leave him to the non formal justice system. That one can even take him out within days.

2. ARRESTING Babu Owino is a waste of time. If you were a CID officer assigned to deal with his case him what questions would you ask him in the said interrogation? And which law (Act and Section) would you charge him with. Don’t even talk about hate speech, its a million miles away. And don’t talk about “kumfinya” no CID officer can accept to do that now. More so because you don’t know if Raila could win this thing and revert to you.

3. We are finally falling into the desires of Raila Odinga, to throw the entire country into chaos through remote control so that eventually you won’t trace his fingerprints in the bloodshed.

