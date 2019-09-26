Blogger Robert Alai honored in New York’s Epoch Times magazine

By Robert Alai via fb

Six years ago (September 2013) while visiting Linda Odhiambo in Nyayo Estate when she was hosting a party, I started receiving g many messages informing me that there was a robbery at Westgate.

The information wasn’t clear but within minutes, I was able to link with senior military and police officers who knew what was happening.

I got exclusives at almost every stage and was even able to confirm that there weren’t more than 4 attackers at Westgate.

Long and short of it, the army looted Westgate. Nakumatt owner Atul Shah cries to this day telling this story.

Anyway, thanks The Epoch Times for honoring me in New York with a front page cover.

I never want to display awards, honors and so on, earned or otherwise. You will never see me brag about the honors I have because I learnt from Wole Soyinka who believed that the best honor a man shall get is unbiased service to humanity.

Nothing more, nothing less.