Blogger Alai, prison warder to be detained for 14 more days

Blogger Robert Alai and prison officer Patrick Safari Robert will now be detained for a period of 14 working days to allow the anti terror police unit to complete investigations.

The two are suspected to have links with terrorists who perpetraited the Wajir terror attack that left police officers dead on 15th June,2019.

The Anti terror police unit made an application to the court through a sworn affidavit to detain the two for a period of thirty days to allow them to complete investigations.

Hon.Sinkiyian at the Milimani Law Courts allowed the antiterror police to detain the two for a period of fourteen working days.

“I find that continued detention sought by the antiterror police unit has merit but to ask for thirty days is long overdue to anlyse the information and carry out investigations. The court allows detention of the two respondents for fourteen working days,” the magistrate ruled.

In the application, Alai is said to have used his Twitter handle to incite the general public and police officers relating to the terror attack in Wajir which is still under investigation.

Patrick Safari ,a prison officer based at Mandera prison,was arrested in Kitui on 19th June,2019 on suspicion that he was an alshabaab sympathizer.

It is alleged that on diverse dates on the month of June he in his Twitter handle he posted photos of deceased police officers who lost their lives in the Wajir terror attack and messages to police officers against the government.

“It is believe that the photos of the deceased police officers and the scene if the terror attack were taken by the alshabaab and shared with the respondents and there is therefore need to investigate the links between the respondents and the terrorists involved,”states the affidavit.

During the time of the arrest their mobile phones were seized and are currently under forensic examination.

The two will be presented in court on 4th July,2019.