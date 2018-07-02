Biwott’s Daughter Who Rejected Father’s Wealth Should Have Donated to Poor Marakwet Children

One of Nicholas Biwott’s children, Ms Rita Field-Marsham, has rejected her share late father’s multi-million dollar estate.

Rita, one of the two daughters of Biwott and his wife Johanna Catherina Kiprono Biwott fondly known as Hannie, wrote a disclaimer letter to the court requesting to release all her rights, title and interest of the one fourteenth share allocated to her in her father’s will.

Her statement read in part that “I am named as a beneficiary of a share of the deceased’s estate. I wish to disclaim all my right, title and interest to the share in the deceased’s estate.”

Ms Rita Field-Marsham, a lawyer and humanitarian based in Canada did not give a reason for the request but she gave a condition that her share would be treated in her father’s wealth as though she had not been listed as a beneficiary and divided among the others as per her father’s will.

Nicholas Biwott wrote his will on January 19, 2017, six months before he died and listed only one of his three wives, Johanna, in the will, allowing her to keep any property that was co- owned or held in her name would be hers exclusively.

The man, popularly described as Total Man did not leave anything to chance as he allocated shares to all his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren and requested that his family should not challenge his decisions.

His children include Esther Koimett, Rhoda Jacobson, Rita Field Marshal, Klara Biwott, Gloria Biwott, Immanuel Biwott and Maria Biwott who are the sole heirs to the Biwott estate.

However, others feel Ms. Field-Marsham should have given her portion to thounads of poor families in Elgeyo Marakwet, her father’s home County.