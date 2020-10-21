Bitter DP Ruto ‘boycotts’ BBI launch in Kisii, instead attends burial of MCA in Eldoret

Deputy President William Ruto boycotted Wednesday morning launch of BBI report by the president and former prime minister Raila Odinga in Kisii county.

Instead, Ruto attended the burial of Huruma MCA Peter Chomba, who died from Covid-19 complications at his home county of Uasin Gishu.

After attending the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County on Tuesday, Ruto traveled to his home Sugoi, Eldoret to relax and also attend the funeral of the former Huruma ward rep.

Hon Chomba’s elder brother Lenny Chomba and uncle Kiiru Chomba said an autopsy revealed the ward rep died of Covid-19 complications.

DP Ruto in his short speech at the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium called on the handshake partners Uhuru and Raila to include all Kenyans in the ‘BBI reggae’.

Ruto insisted that there was a need to bring everyone on board to ensure the country realizes the much-needed unity.

The DP called for dialogue to accommodate divergent views in the Building Bridges process.

“The Former Prime Minister has talked about reggae. That is fine. But I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board,” the DP said.

Ruto spoke moments after Raila addressed the gathering, insisting that nobody can stop the “BBI reggae”.

The DP has been a fierce critic of the initiative, terming it an agenda aimed at creating positions for a few people at the expense of the poor Kenyans.