DP Ruto will punish entire Mt Kenya if he wins 2022, he is bitter, angry and unforgiving- Hon Thuku

By Wahome Thuku

WHEN Moi was Vice President, he was mistreated and humiliated by a handful of Kikuyu mafia from Kiambu. Its said one or two of the them even physically assaulted him with impunity.

When he took over power in 1978, his mind was fixed on one and only one agenda, to run over the entire Kikuyu race like an earthmover. Not just the few – 10 or 20 – mafia who had offended him but the entire tribe irrigadless.

If he was not detaining them, he was rendering the economically useless. He ensured every sector of their economy collapsed by every available means. He used his henchmen from other regions, he frustrated their businesses, he sparked off tribal clashes leading to death and eviction of young and old Gikuyu generations.

It didn’t matter who you were as long as you came from Central Province you were enemy number one.
You would only survive if you were dead in KANU and Nyayo sycophancy.

Ofcourse the MPesa generation will never know about this, untill history repeats itself.

  1. you are good in using others as toilet papers. who said that you are angels. It was a known fact that you wanted to use Ruto to propel your selfish agenda just like when Raila was used in 2002 to campaign for someone on a wheel chair. Raila himself has forgotten all about this. he has not kept it in his heart. Unfortunate for you people, you are still remembering what Moi did to you many years ago. If you can keep a record of what Moi did to you do you think that other communities were spared? these evil thought. Also how do you treat other communities? If cohesiveness has to take lace then we should learn to embrace all persons otherwise why do we foment actions that cultivate bad feelings towards each other?

  4. Yes ruto is vengeful u saw what he did in 2007 in kiambaa church he shouldn’t be given a chance women and children burning he has never asked for apology nor built that church his evil

  5. Yes….He was well taught in downsizing the kikuyus…No one mentions this to date and i wonder if it was a Kikuyu who did this to others how it would be…Just a thought.

  6. .He was well taught in downsizing the kikuyus…No one mentions this to date and i wonder if it was a Kikuyu who did this to others how it would be…Just a thought.

