DP Ruto will punish entire Mt Kenya if he wins 2022, he is bitter, angry and unforgiving- Hon Thuku

By Wahome Thuku

WHEN Moi was Vice President, he was mistreated and humiliated by a handful of Kikuyu mafia from Kiambu. Its said one or two of the them even physically assaulted him with impunity.

When he took over power in 1978, his mind was fixed on one and only one agenda, to run over the entire Kikuyu race like an earthmover. Not just the few – 10 or 20 – mafia who had offended him but the entire tribe irrigadless.

If he was not detaining them, he was rendering the economically useless. He ensured every sector of their economy collapsed by every available means. He used his henchmen from other regions, he frustrated their businesses, he sparked off tribal clashes leading to death and eviction of young and old Gikuyu generations.

It didn’t matter who you were as long as you came from Central Province you were enemy number one.

You would only survive if you were dead in KANU and Nyayo sycophancy.

Ofcourse the MPesa generation will never know about this, untill history repeats itself.



