‘Our Church will continue receiving illicit money from ‘DP Ruto’- ACK Bishop Mwangi Gichere says

This follows the trips Deputy President Dr William Ruto has been making to churches with huge mounts of money, which has been attributed to corruption.
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, while speaking in a past church event challenged the Church, saying that he would be chased when he decides to take a stolen box full of goodies to Church, but Politicians making huge contributions are not being questioned.
On Monday, one of the leading news blogs reported that an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) bishop had criticized leaders behind recent attacks on the clergy over church donations.
Bishop Timothy Gichere of the ACK Mt Kenya Central diocese said the church will continue receiving the funds labeled proceeds of corruption until the courts declare such leaders corrupt.
Speaking in Murang’a on Sunday, He argued that there is no clear mechanism to distinguish “clean” money and money gotten from corruption scandals.
The bishop said no one should label or condemn others as corrupt as one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“When leaders come to church and contribute money with clean hearts, we can’t decline because we are not in a position to know if the money is gotten from corruption and we are not there to rebuke and label people as corrupt because that is the obligation of the courts, ” Githere said.
He urged the leaders to give mandated bodies ample time to carry out investigations.
“Let the judicial process go on without politicising the war on graft so that the culprits can be arrested and charged,” he said.
At the same time, the bishop urged leaders not to use the pulpit to spread propaganda and hatred.
“It is unfair for politicians to be using the church as a campaign platform and to spread hate,” he said.
The comments come a day after opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed the funds donated by a section of leaders to churches across the country were proceeds of corruption.
He accused some religious leaders of allowing their churches to be used for money laundering.
Comments
Eze says
Let’s know the pastor’s past with the love of money and how he has used Church’s money before.
Anonymous says
Days when Kenyan Church stood for truth are long gone,Kenya misses the likes of Bishop Henry Okullu,Alexander Muge,Njoya and many more who who spoke against ills perpetrated by corrupt politicians
Anonymous says
This bishop must be a thug. Just listen to him. Unfortunately his name betrays him.
Anonymous says
ANGLICAN CHURCH WAS BRAIN-CHILD OF KING HENRY VIII (TUDOR DYNASTY) , AFTER BREAKING AWAY FROM THE CATHOLIC CHURCH DUE TO THE FACT THAT THE POPE COULD NOT ALLOW HIM TO DIVORCE HIS QUEEN! THE QUEEN, CATHERINE OF ARAGON, WAS UNABLE TO BEAR HIM A MALE HEIR TO THE THRONE AND HAD TO BE DISPOSED OF AT ALL COSTS!
KING HENRY VIII BROKE UP WITH POPE OF ROME, STARTED THE ANGLICAN CHURCH AND DECLARED HIMSELF AS THE HEAD OF ANGLICAN CHURCH, CHOSEN BY GOD!!
KING HENRY VIII, “A MAN OF GOD” AND THE HEAD OF CHURCH OF ENGLAND CARRIED OUT THE BEHEADING BASED ON TRUMPED UP CHARGES! ALL THESE BEHEADING TOOK PLACE AT TOWER OF LONDON!
AFRICANS WERE FORCED TO FOLLOW CHRISTIAN ORGANIZATIONS , WHICH WERE AND STILL ARE COLONIAL CONTROL TOOLS! AFRICANS HAVE NEVER BOTHERED TO DO ANY RESEARCH TO FIND OUT THE REAL STORIES BEHIND THEIR COMMERCIAL AND HUMAN SUBJUGATION & ENSLAVEMENT ORIGINS AND INTENTIONS!!!
THE ELABORATE CLOAKS WORN BY THESE CHRISTIAN CHURCHES false prophets, INCLUDING THE POPE, ARE MEANT TO ELEVATE THEM HIGHER THAN REGULAR PEOPLE TO CONVEY INTIMIDATING MESSAGES THAT THESE WOLVES ARE CLOSER TO GOD THAN THE SUBJUGATED CITIZENS OF THE WORLD WHOM THEY ARE BRAINWASHING AND DESTROYING!!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+7%3A12-21&version=NIV
BASED ON HIS TREATMENT OF HIS WIVES, THE FOUNDER OF THE ANGLICAN CHURCH, KING HENRY VIII, LEAVES A BUNDLE OF HOW NOT TO TREAT HUMANS! HE WAS A POLITICIAN!
Anonymous says
lovers of money – a descendant of Judas no wonder he has uttered those words during the Passover