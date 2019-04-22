‘Our Church will continue receiving illicit money from ‘DP Ruto’- ACK Bishop Mwangi Gichere says

There have been criticism from leaders, among them church leaders over the recent troops Politicians are making to Churches with money.

This follows the trips Deputy President Dr William Ruto has been making to churches with huge mounts of money, which has been attributed to corruption.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, while speaking in a past church event challenged the Church, saying that he would be chased when he decides to take a stolen box full of goodies to Church, but Politicians making huge contributions are not being questioned.

On Monday, one of the leading news blogs reported that an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) bishop had criticized leaders behind recent attacks on the clergy over church donations.

Bishop Timothy Gichere of the ACK Mt Kenya Central diocese said the church will continue receiving the funds labeled proceeds of corruption until the courts declare such leaders corrupt.

Speaking in Murang’a on Sunday, He argued that there is no clear mechanism to distinguish “clean” money and money gotten from corruption scandals.

The bishop said no one should label or condemn others as corrupt as one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“When leaders come to church and contribute money with clean hearts, we can’t decline because we are not in a position to know if the money is gotten from corruption and we are not there to rebuke and label people as corrupt because that is the obligation of the courts, ” Githere said.

He urged the leaders to give mandated bodies ample time to carry out investigations.

“Let the judicial process go on without politicising the war on graft so that the culprits can be arrested and charged,” he said.

At the same time, the bishop urged leaders not to use the pulpit to spread propaganda and hatred.

“It is unfair for politicians to be using the church as a campaign platform and to spread hate,” he said.

The comments come a day after opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed the funds donated by a section of leaders to churches across the country were proceeds of corruption.

He accused some religious leaders of allowing their churches to be used for money laundering.