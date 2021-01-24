Billionaires behind “Hustler” nation, no poor man in the coalition leadership

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Dear Standard Digital,

You are tied to an AGED type of Journalism, a FADED approach to packaging a TRANSFORMATION of our politics.

DP Ruto has only one COALITION….

#HustlerNation & GOD the Father!

It is NOT a Coalition of leaders, like you have always covered, but a coalition with barbers, farmers, car Wash workers, salonists, watchmen, shoe shiners, boda boda, touts, drivers, mechanics, film-makers, innovators, nurses, clinical officers, artists and many y others.

But we understand you , it CANNOT fit on your Page & the OWNERS want TRIBAL FACES!

That kind of Politics, that speak of regional kingpins we have handed over to Gideon K. Moi who spoke about it yesterday.

We are not Interested.

When your Newsroom understands that and takes it seriously we can have a conversation, for now muendelee na Porojo, Fantasy and Phantom, unfortunately packaged and sold as Facts!

Tutawaombea leo. Pray for your Freedom from the shackles of these chains of Tribal and Regional Politics.

Hustler is our tribe.

Hustler Spokesman Desk.