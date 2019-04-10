Kenya Today

Big win for farmers as Uhuru negotiates exportation of Avocado,carrots & broccoli to Mauritius

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed a deal to have avocados exported to Mauritius.


o access the Mauritian market include baby carrots and broccoli.

President Kenyatta arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius on Tuesday evening for a four-day State visit.

The Head of State held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory at State House, Le Réduit and later Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

