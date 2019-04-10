Big win for farmers as Uhuru negotiates exportation of Avocado,carrots & broccoli to Mauritius

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed a deal to have avocados exported to Mauritius.

Appreciating Kenya’s avocado that is now approved to get into the Mauritian market. Other products that will access this market include baby carrots and brocolli. pic.twitter.com/8THHgsG1kM — Amb. Monica Juma (@Diplomacy_Kenya) April 10, 2019



President Uhuru Kenyatta🇰🇪 said his visit to the Republic of Mauritius🇲🇺 offers a great opportunity to strengthen the brotherly ties that exist between the two nations #KenyaMauritiusRelations pic.twitter.com/MUHzIh4IZF — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 10, 2019

President Kenyatta arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius on Tuesday evening for a four-day State visit.

At the bilateral meeting between H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, AG President of Mauritius at his office in St Louis today. In attendance was also Prof George Magoha and PS Betty Maina. pic.twitter.com/WgWoWjTMC5 — Amb. Monica Juma (@Diplomacy_Kenya) April 9, 2019

The Head of State held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory at State House, Le Réduit and later Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.