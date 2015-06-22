Big money in Homa Bay politics as billionaires set camp in county

The ground beneath is fast shifting in Homa Bay county ahead of the 2017 elections. The management of the county after the next election has attracted the ‘money owners’ who are forming an alliance to sub-divide the seats and ensure all romp to power.
Silently, however, is the power alignments taking place ahead of Raila Odinga ‘exit’. This is not just domiciled in Homa Bay but is also what is stoking the supremacy fights in Siaya and Kisumu. There is a feeling in the Luo Nation that Raila is ending his ‘tour of duty’ in 2017 -whichever way the election goes – and that Luo Nation will likely lurch on whoever comes on stronger from the 2017 elections for the ‘next tour of duty’.
In fact, so fierce is the fight to control the future of Luo Nation in post-Odinga that most Luo MPs, Governors and Senators have even forgotten that Raila needs a strong finish. The bickering and infighting among Luo politicians has made several ODM activities to stall as they derail each other.
In the last 10 years, Homa Bay has been under the political machine of former senator Otieno Kajwang’ and the late assistant minister Joshua Orwa Ojode. The passing of the two fundamentally opened the political space for other actors to come in.
Yesterday at a Harambee in Gwassi, the coming together of businessman Sam Wakiaga, former Chief of Staff in the Office of Prime Minister Caroli Omondi, former PA to the Prime Minister advocate Silas Jakakimba and Karachuonyo MP James Rege was a loaded message to the masses. This group is alleged to be backed by professionals, university students, teachers and other businessmen from the region.
Several sitting MPs on ODM ticket from the region are also said to be part of the group as well as majority of MCAs in Homa Bay county. It is still unknown who is going for what come next elections as it is believed both Wakiaga and Caroli are set for the governor position.
Caroli and Jakakimba unsuccessfully vied for the senate seat but pulled out when ODM Party chose the younger brother of Otieno Kajwang’ as the party’s flag bearerÂ in the by election. Jakakimba is rumoured to be eyeing the Mbita Constituency seat currently held by Millie Odhiambo.
Veteran politician and former Rangwe MP Philip Okundi is also said to be part of the group so is Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.
Comments
Collins says
Rabish
Nash says
It is spelt as rubbish
asha says
Could be true but things might be cooking negatively for some incumbent.
Kwach says
We don’t need those wealthy who will use their money now and don’t perform after being elected but just recover what they used before being elected, that’s what Awiti is doing now!!! Martin Ogindo can make a good Governor in Homabay County…
Anonymous says
Tkodhia.I’m teling u that is rubbish and nonsense .
JAKOLAL MAPOWA says
Instead of mobilizing the luo nation to register for ids they plan on how to share positions,this very unfortunate!
solomon says
I support that group 100%. We need leaders like Sam Wakiaga to take homabay county to the next level
Joe says
We need people like Enosh Bolo who concentrate more on the people’s welfare more than any other thing.
Oduol Gunga says
I think thats the best team for Homabay county
jakababa says
it is undisputable that..wakiaga is the man
Mazira says
Whichever way i dont understand how true is the wise saying of teaching an old dog new tricks. The HB nation needs Obonyo Mireri business mind before political sycophancy.
K'odero says
The wave could be a true recovery to the withering homabay County, coz the current state of the region is just confusion and money hungry nature of Awiti and the “rats” in his granary. I support the move and the team.
@DonaldAgwenge says
Homabay County needs big minds like That of Wakiaga. Rege is set to retire and will be replaced in the camp by Hon Magwanga. This is the camp set to win.
Awiti is a failure.
Edwin Omondi says
This is a day dream
Sylvans Okeyo says
Homa bay voters please vote wisely. Sam Wakiaga is the man to carry the coveted mantle of H.bay County.
Good luck Sam.
ododa fred says
we need change in homa bay ,bt aquestion lies in our memories about individuals who ran out for dis possitions to solely ,grab peoples funds for their own benefit acting at id level of personality without having in mind that poor mum who dont have anything to eat bt same tym pays tax which automatically goes to few beurocrats who grab with iron fist .change is not only change bt actions do alot,lets not use our position to oppress the poor ,lets work in solidarity to ensure dat we uphold the brotherhood and lets not enjoy at top position while our subjects are subjected to poverty ,bt we go around openning our guts dat we need change to only benefit you……
Komala Sam says
Awiti ni bure sana voters not even Wakiaga is better……….. Awiti aende alime!!
okello says
They only think of politics and not development.we are tired of this politics of division
Leon says
Akuba tena
Leon says
Please tel somebody called church Brandon to stop speeding lies on social media about their opponent fred rabongo who was entire viewed on radio sunset this morning let the one whom you are supporting come to radio sunset
Charles Dwelle says
Akuba pekee
Jakowino says
magwanga is fake awiti sio rika y
ake amesoea kuleta vita aende wasweta bure sana.
philip tumbo says
wuod opere sirikal matiyo