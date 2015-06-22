Big money in Homa Bay politics as billionaires set camp in county

The ground beneath is fast shifting in Homa Bay county ahead of the 2017 elections. The management of the county after the next election has attracted the ‘money owners’ who are forming an alliance to sub-divide the seats and ensure all romp to power.

Silently, however, is the power alignments taking place ahead of Raila Odinga ‘exit’. This is not just domiciled in Homa Bay but is also what is stoking the supremacy fights in Siaya and Kisumu. There is a feeling in the Luo Nation that Raila is ending his ‘tour of duty’ in 2017 -whichever way the election goes – and that Luo Nation will likely lurch on whoever comes on stronger from the 2017 elections for the ‘next tour of duty’.

In fact, so fierce is the fight to control the future of Luo Nation in post-Odinga that most Luo MPs, Governors and Senators have even forgotten that Raila needs a strong finish. The bickering and infighting among Luo politicians has made several ODM activities to stall as they derail each other.

In the last 10 years, Homa Bay has been under the political machine of former senator Otieno Kajwang’ and the late assistant minister Joshua Orwa Ojode. The passing of the two fundamentally opened the political space for other actors to come in.

Yesterday at a Harambee in Gwassi, the coming together of businessman Sam Wakiaga, former Chief of Staff in the Office of Prime Minister Caroli Omondi, former PA to the Prime Minister advocate Silas Jakakimba and Karachuonyo MP James Rege was a loaded message to the masses. This group is alleged to be backed by professionals, university students, teachers and other businessmen from the region.

Several sitting MPs on ODM ticket from the region are also said to be part of the group as well as majority of MCAs in Homa Bay county. It is still unknown who is going for what come next elections as it is believed both Wakiaga and Caroli are set for the governor position.

Caroli and Jakakimba unsuccessfully vied for the senate seat but pulled out when ODM Party chose the younger brother of Otieno Kajwang’ as the party’s flag bearerÂ in the by election. Jakakimba is rumoured to be eyeing the Mbita Constituency seat currently held by Millie Odhiambo.

Veteran politician and former Rangwe MP Philip Okundi is also said to be part of the group so is Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.