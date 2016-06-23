BIG BLOW to Ababu Namwamba as Mombasa Governor DISMISSES the FAKE ‘Generali’ SG

ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed claims that some leaders are being frustrated in ODM.
Joho also dismissed allegations by Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba that western region (Luhyas) are being mistreated in the party, saying Ababu may be searching for an ‘exit strategy’ by smearing the party. Ababu had in a local television network claimed he is being frustrated by people in the party, but did not disclose the names.
“I want to serve in an environment where I am appreciated. There are people who survive on intimidating others,” said Ababu.
Responding to journalists, Joho said Ababu has been missing on critical party initiatives, including the latest push to reform IEBC, and accused the Budalangi legislator of holding ODM at ransom.
Joho also urged Ababu to “move on” from the chaos that rocked ODM nominations in Kasarani as the party had resolved the issues and instituted new office holders, including Ababu himself as Secretary General.
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also dismissed Ababu, saying he is looking for excuses to justify his failures as the ODM Secretary General.
“I wish to assure all ODM supporters that the party remains strong in Western Kenya and beyond and nobody should panic over Hon Namwamba’s utterances,” he said.
“It is not a secret that the Secretary General has been missing in action and failing to provide leadership at critical moments,” he added.
A section of Luhya professionals have also dismissed Ababu’s claims that the Luhya Community is being ‘mistreated in ODM’ saying Ababu is dragging the whole community into his personal woes. They accused of Ababu of attempting to wreck ODM for Jubilee.
“He has failed to draw a clear line between himself and Jubilee Party and its leaders. Our SG has constantly flirted with the governing coalition to the confusion of our supporters. At critical moments, Ababu has failed to rally the party and has invented one excuse after another for failing to participate in party activities,” said Edwin Sifuna, an advocate.
Comments
