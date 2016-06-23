Kenya Today

BIG BLOW to Ababu Namwamba as Mombasa Governor DISMISSES the FAKE ‘Generali’ SG

54 Comments


ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed claims that some leaders are being frustrated in ODM.

Joho also dismissed allegations by Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba that western region (Luhyas) are being mistreated in the party, saying Ababu may be searching for an ‘exit strategy’ by smearing the party. Ababu had in a local television network claimed he is being frustrated by people in the party, but did not disclose the names.

“I want to serve in an environment where I am appreciated. There are people who survive on intimidating others,” said Ababu.

Responding to journalists, Joho said Ababu has been missing on critical party initiatives, including the latest push to reform IEBC, and accused the Budalangi legislator of holding ODM at ransom.

Joho also urged Ababu to “move on” from the chaos that rocked ODM nominations in Kasarani as the party had resolved the issues and instituted new office holders, including Ababu himself as Secretary General.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also dismissed Ababu, saying he is looking for excuses to justify his failures as the ODM Secretary General.

“I wish to assure all ODM supporters that the party remains strong in Western Kenya and beyond and nobody should panic over Hon Namwamba’s utterances,” he said.

“It is not a secret that the Secretary General has been missing in action and failing to provide leadership at critical moments,” he added.

A section of Luhya professionals have also dismissed Ababu’s claims that the Luhya Community is being ‘mistreated in ODM’ saying Ababu is dragging the whole community into his personal woes. They accused of Ababu of attempting to wreck ODM for Jubilee.

“He has failed to draw a clear line between himself and Jubilee Party and its leaders. Our SG has constantly flirted with the governing coalition to the confusion of our supporters. At critical moments, Ababu has failed to rally the party and has invented one excuse after another for failing to participate in party activities,” said Edwin Sifuna, an advocate.

Comments

  3. ODM is ours n we intend to use it to seek the top seat via #001 come 2022 in sha Allah.we will deal with any one who wants to wreck.be warned coz TUKO TAYARI KUKUTEMBELEA NA KUKUDHULUMU

    Reply Report comment

  6. Before the late Hon. Senator Otieno Kajwang departed, he said, “we are not ready to elect individuals who are only preparing to have over this party(ODM) to our competitors”. I believe he was referring to Ababu as he has turned to be strong jubilee mole.He must go.

    Reply Report comment

  7. All these are excuses. Ababu is looking for an exit strategy to join jubilee who have coached him on how to destroy ODM from within. But he will get a shock of his life. Voters are watching him and are wishing elections were tomorrow, 24/06/2016, to throw him out. He should not underrate kenyans intelligence. WATCH THIS SPACE

    Reply Report comment

  8. It’s time to let it be the way he want it we are tired of defending undefendable.
    I think we should not wait until its late Hon ababu should not mix love affair and politics.
    Politics is politics same of as get married long time a go akwende kabisa.

    Reply Report comment

  9. When you eat millions!!!! Adabu is behaving like a hyena that followed the smell of some food. Reaching the end of the road the hyena could not know the direction to follow right or left. It stretched its legs right and left only to burst into two pieces dying instantly. Be humble man and know that Luyias have many bright sons and daughters. Si wewe peke yako. You ate Ruto money alone and stop this nonsense of wanting to drawn politically with others.

    Reply Report comment

  15. Hehe Ababu ” the learned friend” where have you thrown your intellect, you behave as though you are
    dealing with one day old’s. be man enough and move to where your heart is;JUBILEE. WORD HAS IT THAT, UME’NDUGIWA KITU, it was a roumur now you have confirmed. am neither an odm nor chubilee, but that is just the way it is- politics

    Reply Report comment

  25. In 1992 someone went somewhere to eat “Ugali” That is when FORD ASILI was born. The once famous Ugali eater found himself a reject in his own home turf. Is Ababu going to make any difference?

    Reply Report comment

    • It is high time Kenyans think of how the country should develop and bring people together for a good future, instead of dividing and confusing people for votes only. Let us think wisely even as we get to electing our leaders, who are God fearing and serving the nation instead of serving a few individuals.

      Reply Report comment

  27. Ababus political career us diminishing as tha of our once Raphael Tuju after being used he was dumped out like a hot potatoe so wacha achimbe kaburi yake ataingia mwenyewe. I wish he comes to quick realisation pole ababu pole

    Reply Report comment

  29. Ababu leave at the earliest possible time. The odm party did not respect the members of the pentagon and were hounded out. Remember what they did to you at kasarani. The men in black. Disrupted the election you were poised to win.

    Reply Report comment

  31. so suprised,why all these insults to hon.namwamba? dont yu know you are pushing at bay many kenyans who dont believe in those immoral behaviors.honestly its like you cant survive without him.be careful that yu dont push many out of your party.God help kenya!

    Reply Report comment

  34. Hata mutukane aje.politics is politics na bado ata pata votes.and life will continue and some opinions will not matter.aulize ruto ama kalonzo chenye kilimfanyikia kufuatana na baba.

    Reply Report comment

  35. how a u Mr.Ababu? i think u’ve been here in Kenya all along..did u ever hear a certain guy from your own community being called ‘shetani ashindwe?’ do you think u can b better than that certain guy?Ababu try and see beyond your specs.

    Reply Report comment

  40. ABABU U HAVE DISAPPOINTED ME IN PARTICULAR. I SAW A LEADER WHO WAS EMERGING TO BE STRONG IN WESTERN. BUT U HAVE BECOME SO CHEAP LIKE A PROSTUTE. U HAVE FALLEN. U R HEADING NO WHERE JUST LIKE MUDAVADI AND WAMALWA. STYLE UP BEFORE ITS TOO LATE AND REGAIN UR MOMENTUM. WALUHYA JAMENI.!!!!!.

    Reply Report comment

  42. I don’t see anything wrong that he have done to deserve all the insult that I have read,we are in a democratic country if u don’t like him as your leader u should vote him out in the coming election but that will not be the end of him coz he have been there even before he was elected member of parliament

    Reply Report comment

