Betty Kyallo hits the ground to campaign for her somali ‘boyfriend’

Media personality Betty Kyallo over the weekend hit the ground to support his rumored boyfriend Alinur Mohamed, who is popularly known as the Somali Guy, ahead of 2022 polls. Alinur is aspiring for a Parliamentary seat in 2022, with his eyes on Kamukunji constituency. He has been doing several youth projects in the region with an aim of unseating the incumbent Hassan Yusuf. Over the weekend, a football tournament dubbed Alinur Super Cup was played within Eastleigh’s Carlifonia area, with the finals being played on Sunday. To show support for Alinur, Betty was besides him until the tournament ended. After the tournament, she then took to her official social media accounts to recount her moments in Eastleigh, and vowed to go back to the region ‘God willing’. “Had a great afternoon supporting my friend @honalinur in a fantastic tournament he organized in Carlifonia. Young people indeed need and deserve all the support and empowerment. Thank you to all the people who came and the love you showed me. I’ll be back God Willing❤️” reads her Instagram post.
Alinur was on Sunday last week arrested while donating food at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi. Mohamed, who is popularly known as “The Somali Guy”, was in the company of musician Bahati when he was roughed up and forced into a Police vehicle. The police accused him of holding an illegal meeting. Attempts by members of the public to stop his arrest bore no fruits. “I have just been arrested while at the Kamukunji Ground. I don’t know where they are taking me, ” he tweeted shortly after his arrest. However, there was a controversy surrounding his arrest, with some people claiming that the arrest was choreographed. Some Kenyans claimed that the politician had a deal with the police to have him arrested so that he can blame it on MP Yusuf Hassan later. Alinur shot into the limelight early this year following speculations that he was in a romantic relationship with the former K24TV anchor Betty Kyallo.

