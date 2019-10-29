Bernard Ngugi appointed new KPLC CEO, Uthamaki

Kenya Power Board of Directors has appointed Bernard Ngugi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Ngugi is the former General Manager in charge of Supply Chain at Kenya Power.

He thanked the interim management team led by Eng. Othieno for stabilizing the company after the crisis occasioned by the exit of the previous management team.

“We believe that Mr Ngugi will see the Company through an important stage of its development and growth as we work to diligently implement all our plans to strengthen the Company and the commercial aspects of our business,” said Kenya Power’s Chairman Amb (Eng) Mahboub Maalim.

Ngugi has over 30 years’ experience in the Company with expertise in financial and revenue accounting, internal audit and supply chain management. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

He is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya. He is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

Hel also holds a Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies and is a member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

He takes over from Eng. Jared Othieno who had been appointed Acting Managing Director and CEO in July 2018 following the exit of the former management team.